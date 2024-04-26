Eckes will have local Brownie King’s throwback colors on his truck in Darlington

Johnson City, TN — Last month we told you about local racing legend Brownie King……. one of the few drivers to compete on the sands of Daytona Beach and in the inaugural 1959 Daytona 500 would be a part of the Darlington throwback racing weekend.

This morning Christian Eckes and his crew announced they will turn back the clock to the 1950’s for NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 10th.

the defending NASCAR Craftsman truck series winner at “The Lady in black” will feature a throwback paint scheme to recognize one of the sport’s pioneers, Brownie King, a current resident of Johnson City.

Eckes’ no. 19 Chevy will replicate King’s 1957 Chevrolet that he drove in the late 1950s and early 1960s in the NASCAR competition.

unfortunately, King will be unable to attend the race…

