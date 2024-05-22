Eastern Conference final Game 1 live updates: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

It’s a matchup of division champions for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Atlantic-winning Florida Panthers vs the Metropolitan-wining New York Rangers.

Game 1 is at 8 p.m. from Madison Square Garden, and the game is televised on ESPN.

The Panthers got here by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Boston Bruins in six. The Rangers swept the Washington Capitals and beat the Carolina Hurricanes in six.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series schedule

▪ Game 1: Tonight

▪ Game 2: Friday, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 3: Sunday, May 26, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 3 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 4: Tuesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 30, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 1? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past few days.

▪ Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t had the loud playoff moments like last year, but he’s still producing

▪ Another big goaltending battle is on the horizon. This time, it’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Igor Shesterkin

▪ Bill Zito epitomizes the “no ego” mentality of the team he has built

▪ Aleksander Barkov is playing like peak Aleksander Barkov in the playoffs

▪ Anton Lundell, just 22 years old, is thriving in the big playoff moments





▪ Gustav Forsling’s heroics have finally brought him firmly into the limelight





▪ After two rough years, Oliver Ekman-Larsson cherishing being part of a playoff run





▪ Three keys to the series for the Panthers to have success

▪ How the Panthers are staying composed throughout the tense moments of the playoffs