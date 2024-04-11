East Ramapo report: No proof of racial slurs at Scarsdale game, but players 'disrespected'

East Ramapo officials could not confirm accusations of racial slurs aimed at the district's varsity girls basketball players during a Feb. 10 game against Scarsdale. But, Superintendent Clarence Ellis said in a report to Section 1 Athletics, the players experienced fan behavior that "made our girls distraught, upset and disrespected and made them feel like less than dignified human beings."

The game, which took place at Scarsdale High School's gym, pitted East Ramapo's Lady Titans, a team with players from both Spring Valley and Ramapo high schools, against Scarsdale's B team. East Ramapo forfeited the game amid players reporting fan comments that included racial slurs, including the n-word, and animal noises.

After interviewing players, visiting the Scarsdale gym, and viewing video and audio of the game, Ellis said in his March 28 report that district officials could find "no clearly identifiable evidence of racial slurs." He added: "However, it does not mean individuals sitting in the bleachers did not use racial slurs, creating a toxic environment for our players."

Just days after the game, Scarsdale Superintendent Drew Patrick told lohud.com that, "from our standpoint, we do not believe that there were any remarks or statements made of the kind reported."

In a Feb. 12 letter to the Scarsdale community, Patrick wrote, "I’m happy to report that our investigation did not corroborate that there were any such comments made."

About 95% of East Ramapo public-school students are Black and/or Latino; most players on the team identify as Black. Scarsdale's student body is 58% are white, 8% Hispanic or Latino and 1% Black or African American, according to New York State Education Department data.

Ellis, in his report, said he sought guidance from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and would consider bringing extra security to future games against Scarsdale.

In a March 1 letter to Ellis, Spring Valley NAACP President Willie Trotman urged the district to do just that. "Given the rise of these types of incidents during school athletic events, we request that the District provide its own security guards and trained observers to attend home and away games so that students can feel safe to continue to participate in these extracurricular activities."

Trotman also said that East Ramapo should develop a "rapid response team" to quickly support students and families when incidents occur.

Reports overlap, diverge

Scarsdale's March 6 summary report to Section 1, written by Scarsdale schools Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi, backed up Patrick's earlier statements that no evidence of racial slurs was found.

Pappalardi, who said he was at the game, said the East Ramapo coach and players were "very upset."

"They were speaking loudly," Pappalardi's letter recounts, "and they were being very demonstrative."

The Scarsdale summary said that "so far, this review has not identified a specific individual or group who engaged in any inappropriate conduct."

Both report summaries were obtained on April 8 from Section 1 Athletics via a Freedom of Information Law request.

The two school districts offered very different conclusions about the atmosphere at the Feb. 10 game.

Ellis, in his letter to Section 1, asserted that the game tape substantiated other behaviors reported by the East Ramapo players, including laughing, barking and loud noises. He referenced NYSPHAA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and New York State's Dignity for All Students Act, which call for a safe, supportive environment for all students.

Scarsdale's report stated that in a review of the game video, "no evidence of derogatory comments or inappropriate behavior from our players or our fans was uncovered."

Will players meet?

Pappalardi, in the March 6 letter to Section 1, said that "despite the lack of evidence" of bad behavior during the Feb. 10 game, "the district denounces any act against the dignity of a student-athlete and all acts of hate."

"We are willing — in fact eager — to work together in the future to plan for supportive, competitive environments, home and away, that reflect the inclusive values we strive to uphold," the Scarsdale report concludes.

Ellis, in his letter, said he wanted to bring both teams together in a neutral location to “share their perspectives and resolve any underlying issues that may exist.”

Patrick, the Scarsdale superintendent, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Section 1 Executive Director Todd Santabarbara said the section "strongly encourages both districts to coordinate a joint meeting, practice, and/or other restorative opportunity." Section 1, he said, could be available to help coordinate such a meeting.

Ellis had previously said that the Spring Valley chapter of the NAACP would be working with the girls. At least one East Ramapo player has pursued a complaint with the New York State Human Rights Commission.

Oscar Cohen, co-chair of the NAACP Spring Valley Chapter's Education Committee, said "There's no doubt in my mind and the NAACP's mind, they didn't make this stuff up." The girls were hurting, he said.

Acts of bigotry seen as bigger issue

Ellis in a statement Wednesday said schools across the nation have faced demonstrations of bias and hate.

“Bigotry and pervasive acts of racism are an issue that stem from a cultural intolerance that reflects our nation’s climate," Ellis said. "We must reflect seriously and carefully on this moment and let it be a call for tolerance, civility and mutual respect in our classrooms, athletics competitions and in our community."

A spate of discriminatory and racist incidents reported during school sporting events has rocked Section 1 Athletics over the past few years.

Santabarbara said Tuesday that Section 1's Executive Committee is looking at setting a standardized reporting tool for such reports, which would "streamline the process and ensure consistency in reporting all findings and recommendations submitted by districts."

Section 1 is also developing a sportsmanship public service announcement, Santabarbara said. The athletics association also participates in the National Federation of State High School Associations' Bench Bad Behavior campaign, aimed at fans, including adult fans, and coaches.

As for the Scarsdale-East Ramapo incident, Santabarbara said in a statement that the Section 1 Executive Committee reviewed both reports "and feels the districts are in compliance with their investigatory and reporting duties as outlined in the Section 1 DEI Policy."

Section 1 Athletics, which oversees high school sports in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties, monitors school investigations into incidents, but the schools are charged with doing those investigations.

Last year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the governing body for interscholastic sports outside NYC, made changes to its handbook that allow a governing Section to step in where schools fail to act. There are 11 governing Sections across the state, and Section 1 is the NYSPHSAA branch in the Lower Hudson Valley.

