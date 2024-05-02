East names Maurice Miller new head basketball coach

MEMPHIS – A changing of the guard over at East high school as the Mustangs named a new head basketball coach Wednesday.

It’s Maurice Miller.

Miller prepped at Raleigh-Egypt where he was named Mister Basketball back in 2007. He then went on to play his college basketball at Georgia Tech.

Miller comes to East after serving as an assistant for three years at Southwest Community College and he knows the history of this Mustangs program, and the big shoes he hopes to fill.

“The tradition is always, from Javonte to Penny to even before then. It’s been such rich in tradition,” Miller said. “The respect just off the name when you look at the sports standpoint and then when you go to academics, it’s through the roof.”

