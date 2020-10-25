Early Week 8 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 8 waiver claims.

While Evan Engram led the Giants in targets in Week 7, Sterling Shepard (second in targets) did more with his, turning eight looks into six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. With Shepard back, Darius Slayton will probably drop in the pecking order, and that’s what we saw against the Eagles; Engram, Shepard, and Slayton were top three in target share. Shepard looks like he’ll be the top wideout for this team rest-of-season, and most importantly, he looked like the same, reliable, target-hogging, productive Shepard.

Let it be known that Andy Behrens has suggested Bridgewater as an early pickup in this space before, yet he’s still rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Outside of three subpar outings against strong defenses, Bridgewater has delivered excellent fantasy numbers as Carolina’s signal-caller. With a plethora of weapons available and a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on tap in Week 8, Bridgewater is a quality option at QB.