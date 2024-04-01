Early weather forecast predicts chilly day for Detroit Tigers home opener on Friday

The Detroit Tigers' home opener is scheduled for Friday and the initial forecast is not surprising for those used to dreary starts to the annual campaigns at Comerica Park.

The National Weather Service forecasts a partly sunny day in Detroit on Friday for the home opener with a high near 46 degrees. Accuweather has a glass-half-empty forecast of mostly cloudy with the same high of 46 degrees while adding that it will be "chilly" in Detroit. Weather.com also predicts a mostly cloudy day with a high of 45, adding that it will be a "mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon" and wind gusts are projected to be 15 mph with an 8% chance of precipitation.

An important caveat to remember: This is Michigan, so there is a chance this forecast could wildly change during the course of the week.

Heather Nabozny, the head groundkeeper for the Detroit Tigers, walks on the field during the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. Friday after starting the season with two straight road trips.

The Tigers took care of business on the south side of Chicago, sweeping the White Sox in the season's opening series. It is the first time the Tigers have started 3-0 since 2016.

Detroit traveled to New York for the next series, which begins tonight against the Mets, who started the season 0-3 after getting swept by the Brewers to start the year. The Tigers will play the three-game series Monday-Wednesday, then have an off day Thursday to return to Detroit and prepare for the home opener.

It will be the first chance for Detroit fans to see the new squad and check out some of the renovations at Comerica Park such as a new videoboard and improved TV and audio systems throughout the stadium. The Tigers can be no worse than .500 heading into the home opener depending on how the Mets' series goes and will welcome the Athletics, who started the season 1-3, as the first visitor at the renovated ballpark.

