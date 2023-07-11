Early projection of Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster with Connor Bedard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are just about finished with their offseason work. The only loose ends that need to be tied up is a Philipp Kurashev extension — his arbitration hearing is scheduled for July 20 — and a Connor Bedard entry-level contract announcement.

Bedard isn't eligible to play in the American Hockey League next season due to Canadian Hockey League rules, which means he has to play in the NHL or return to the Western Hockey League. He probably knows he's going to make the NHL roster but he's being professional about it, like the humble kid he is.

"It’s hard to make the team," Bedard said. "I’m not going to say I’m a lock on the team or anything, I’m just going to train as hard as I can this summer and try to try to make the team. I couldn't give you percentages on if I will or not, so we'll see. But I'm going to try to do everything in my power to hopefully make that happen."

No worries, Connor. You don't have to say you're a lock to make the team. I'll do it for you.

So with that being said, here's an early projection of the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 season, which includes Bedard centering the first line to start:

Forwards

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Johnson

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Philipp Kurashev

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno — Colin Blackwell — Corey Perry

Extras: Joey Anderson, MacKenzie Entwistle, Cole Guttman, Reese Johnson, Boris Katchouk

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi — Nikita Zaitsev

Extras: Wyatt Kaiser, Isaak Phillips, Filip Roos

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Thoughts: