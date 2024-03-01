Early odds released for the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship
Does Nebraska have a chance to win the Big Ten Football Championship in 2024? Fanduel Sportsbook released their early odds for all 18 conference teams earlier in the week.
The Huskers are currently viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team. Ohio State and Oregon are the frontrunners heading into the season, while defending champion Michigan is right behind them in third position.
The state of Indiana did not fare well in the early odds as Purdue and the Hoosiers pulled up the rear, tied for last. Nebraska will kick off the 2024 season on Aug 31, 2024, when the Huskers host the UTEP Miners.
You can find all 18 odds below.
Indiana (+30000)
Purdue (+30000)
Minnesota (+20000)
Northwestern (+15000)
Illinois (+13000)
Michigan State (+13000)
Rutgers (+11000)
UCLA (+9000)
Wisconsin (+8000)
Nebraska (+7500)
Maryland (+5500)
Washington (+5000)
Iowa (+3500)
USC (+2300)
Penn State (+600)
Michigan (+460)
Oregon (+250)
Ohio State (+155)
