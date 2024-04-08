Eagles were aware of Lane Johnson's plan to participate in WrestleMania

On Saturday night, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce and current Eagles tackle Lane Johnson made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania, which happened this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The fact that Johnson remains under contract with the Eagles raised a question as to whether he was doing something that runs afoul of the language of the deal.

It's not a new issue. In 2007, the Titans sued cornerback Pacman Jones to keep him from participating in pro wrestling during his one-year suspension under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. And the Titans won.

“All NFL players have language in their contracts that prohibit them from engaging in activities ‘which may involve a significant risk of personal injury,'" Titans spokesman Robbie Bohren said at the time. “We certainly believe wrestling to be hazardous, and it is obvious from the player’s conduct that he is ignoring this aspect of his agreements with the club.”

Johnson had no such issue. Per the Eagles, the team was aware of Johnson's planned participation. Also, the video shows that he really didn't do much. Kelce handled the physical activities. Johnson basically held a chair and cheered.

Even though the outcomes are scripted, the action is real. Injuries happen. Johnson ultimately did nothing to jeopardize his ability to play in 2024.