Eagles waive 4 players to make room for upcoming undrafted class originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles waived four players on Monday as they make room to sign their undrafted class:

DT Noah Elliss

WR Herbert Griffin

DB Taiwan Mullen

C Lecitus Smith

All four of those players were signed by the Eagles to futures deals after the 2023 season ended. The Eagles needed to free up some spots for the seven undrafted rookies they plan to sign this week.

Entering the draft, the Eagles had 77 on the roster. They drafted nine players, signed Mekhi Becton and then released four. That leaves them with 83.

Howie Roseman said on Saturday that they had a seven-man UDFA class, which we have been tracking here.

Roseman said on Saturday that this is the smallest UDFA class the Eagles have had since he’s been here. But this was planned long ahead.

“I think a big part of that is because we made a conscious decision after the season to try to get guys from team's practice squads where we had some tape to watch,” Roseman said.

“We felt like that was just for us kind of a unique opportunity that we wanted to try and take advantage of based on this class and knowing that this was a different class, and so it wouldn't have a ton of the same opportunities in the undrafted market that maybe you'll get next year. We tried to take advantage of that a little earlier. I think it will be back to normal next year.”

