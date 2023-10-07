Our Eagles vs. Rams predictions for Week 5 of the NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (4-0) are on the road to face the Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (4-0)

I look at this matchup and I see the NFL’s No. 2 pass offense vs. the NFL’s No. 27 pass defense. I see Matt Stafford vs. a secondary that’s undermanned and struggling. I see Puka Nacua and quite possibly Cooper Kupp running free across the field. I keep asking myself, if the Eagles gave up 316 yards to Mac Jones and 290 to Sam Howell, what happens when they face Matt Stafford – one of 12 QBs in history to throw for 50,000 yards? The Eagles have just two interceptions in four games, are allowing an opposing passer rating of nearly 100 and have given up nine passing TDs – 3rd-most in the league. This matchup scares me. I like the growth we’ve seen from the offense week to week, and I expect Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the offense to keep the Eagles in the game. But the defense worries me. They haven’t gotten the pressure from their edges we expected, they’ve had a rough time in coverage - and obviously those two things are related – and they’re going up against a pretty explosive offense that just might get one of the NF’'s best receivers back this weekend. On the road on the West Coast. The Eagles have been finding ways to win, but it feels like they’re playing with fire. I don’t remember the last time I picked against the Eagles. It might have been the 2021 playoff game in Tampa. They’re 24-5 in their last 29 games and 23-2 in Hurts’ last 25 starts. They almost never lose. I still think they're an elite team and will win most of their games. I just don’t have a good feeling about this one.

Rams 33, Eagles 27

Dave Zangaro (4-0)

This isn’t an easy game. And it’s a little scary to think about that high-flying Rams passing attack going against an Eagles secondary that has struggled through the first four games of the season. But I still have faith in the Eagles’ defensive line, even without Fletcher Cox, to get after the quarterback. The Rams are dealing with a couple injuries on their offensive line and that could be a huge swing in this game. The Eagles won’t be able to stop the Rams but they should be able to slow them down enough.

On the other side, the Eagles should be able to put up points. Aaron Donald is still playing at an extremely high level and the Eagles have to account for him. But Jalen Ramsey isn’t in that secondary anymore and it shows. This could be a huge game for any of the Eagles’ top three receiving threats — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. I expect this to be a high-scoring affair and I think the Eagles have more firepower. And, heck, they just seem to find ways to win these games.

Eagles 33, Rams 31

Barrett Brooks (4-0)

Let me start off by saying that the Birds have the most talented roster in the NFL. My faith in Jalen Hurts has never wavered. The offense has shown steady improvement over the start of the season. Offensively, the game is starting to once again slow down for Hurts and he is making effective reads. There are both reads in the passing game and run game that have to be read by Jalen. He is making good decisions on where the ball should go. I am just looking for Dallas Goedert to be a part of the good decisions.

Defensively, there are some concerns with the health of the secondary. The Birds are finally starting to get some safety help back in this game. Justin Evans should be back and that will help. Evans should start opposite Reed Blankenship. Fletcher Cox was ruled out this game, but the Eagles have plenty of young talent to take the reps Cox vacates. Matthew Stafford is still a very good player, but he does have a bum hip, which should cut down on his mobility. There is also a possibility that two starting O-lineman for the Rams could be out. I am expecting a huge game for the D-line.

Eagles 32, Rams 21

Mike Mulhern (4-0)

On paper this looks like the Eagles toughest test yet. Sean McVay has the Rams offense humming once again and they’ll be getting Cooper Kupp back on Sunday to team with rookie phenom Puka Nacua. That’ll give Matthew Stafford some options as he looks to pick apart an Eagles secondary that was largely responsible for the Commanders putting up 31 points a week ago. It will be incumbent on the defensive line to win their battle in the trenches convincingly and get Stafford on the ground often. The Eagles will be without Fletcher Cox in that quest, meaning Jalen Carter will need to have an Aaron Donald-like performance with the future Hall of Famer watching from the opposing sideline.

When Donald is on the field, he’ll be hunting matchups with backup guard Sua Opeta, who is thrust into action after Cam Jurgens injury. Donald’s never gotten a sack against the Eagles in his career and keeping that number at zero will be crucial. The passing offense flashed 2022 form last week with A.J. Brown racking up 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jalen Hurts will have to air it out once again in what has the all the makings of a shootout.

Eagles 37, Rams 30

