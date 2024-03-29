Eagles trade star edge rusher Haason Reddick to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles, locked in an impasse with edge rusher Haason Reddick, unloaded the two-time Pro Bowler to the Jets Friday in exchange for a conditional 3rd-round pick in 2026.

The news and trade details were first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Schefter reported that if Reddick plays 67.5 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps and reaches double figures in sacks the pick turns into a 2nd-rounder.

Reddick is one of only two NFL players to reach double figures in sacks in each of the last four seasons. The other is Myles Garrett.

After recording just 7 ½ sacks in his first three seasons with the Cards, Reddick had 12 ½ sacks Arizona in 2020, 11 in 2021 in his one season with the Panthers, then 16 and 11 in his two years with the Eagles.

The Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract before the 2022 season. He has one year left on that deal with a base salary of $14.25 million. His $15 million average makes him the 23rd-highest-paid edge rusher in the league as of now. His 50 ½ sacks since 2020 are 4th-most in the NFL, and his 27 sacks the last two years is also 4th-most.

When it became apparent that the Eagles would not be able to come to contract terms with Reddick, they signed Jets free agent edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal. Huff had 10 sacks last year. They also guaranteed $10 million of Josh Sweat’s 2024 salary. With Huff, Sweat, Brandon Graham returning for a 15th season and last year’s 1st-round pick, Nolan Smith, also returning, it was clear there wasn’t room for Reddick.

There was no immediate word whether the Jets had restructured Reddick’s contract, although that would seem likely to happen at some point.

Reddick this past year became the first Eagle with back-to-back double-digit sack seasons since Trent Cole in 2010 and 2011.

His 27 sacks over the last two seasons are the most by any Eagle in a two-year span since 1991 and 1992, when Clyde Simmons had 32 and Reggie White 29.

Going from Reddick to Huff, the Eagles are going from a player with four straight double-digit sacks to one with just one career 10-sack season. But at 25, Huff is also four years younger than Reddick.

Reddick is the 10th member of the 2023 Eagles to join another team since the start of free agency.

D’Andre Swift and Kevin Byard signed with the Bears, Jack Stoll with the Giants, Sua Opeta with the Bucs, Quez Watkins with the Steelers, Nicholas Morrow with the Bills, Jack Driscoll with the Dolphins and Marcus Mariota and Olamide Zaccheaus with the Commanders.

In addition to that group, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce retired, Avonte Maddox was released and Zach Cunningham, Justin Evans, Julio Jones, Shaq Leonard and Bradley Robey are free agents who are unsigned. Add Terrell Edmunds, Kentavius Street and Christian Ellis, who began last year in Philly, and the Eagles have cut ties with 21 players who started at least one game last year.

Reddick becomes the first player to finish his Eagles career having made the Pro Bowl in every season with the Eagles since Norm Van Brocklin, who was a Pro Bowler in 1958, 1959 and 1960.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube