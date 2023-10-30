Eagles trade away veteran DT in late-round pick-swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman made his second trade in a week on Monday, sending veteran defensive tackle Kentavius Street to Atlanta in a late-round pick swap.

It’s not exactly the blockbuster some fans are waiting for but it’s a reminder that the Eagles’ GM is always willing to make trades.

Here are the terms:

Eagles get: 2024 sixth-round pick

Falcons get: Street, 2025 seventh-round pick

The Falcons just found out they lost star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a torn ACL suffered on Sunday so this is a way for them to replenish their depth at the position. The Falcons are 4-4 and in first place in the very winnable NFC South.

Street, 27, signed a one-year deal to join the Eagles this offseason and has played in all eight games in 2023. He has 4 tackles and has played a total of 87 snaps (17%).

The Eagles were noticeably banged up at defensive tackle on Sunday in Washington, dealing with injuries to Jalen Carter, Milton Williams and Jordan Davis. Roseman’s willingness to trade a veteran depth player at the position seems to be a good sign that none of those injuries are of the long-term variety.

This trade could also mean more snaps for Marlon Tuipulotu and rookie seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo, who has played just nine all season.

With this trade, the Eagles will have an open spot on their 53-man roster. Starting right guard Cam Jurgens is eligible to return from IR this week, so that spot could be used to activate him before the showdown against the Cowboys. On Monday, Nick Sirianni didn’t rule out the possibility of Jurgens’ Week 9 return but said even he didn’t know yet if Jurgens would be ready.

In this move, the Eagles have found a way to get back a sixth-round pick after using one in the trade to acquire safety Kevin Byard last week. They traded a 2024 fifth-rounder, a 2024 sixth-rounder and Terrell Edmunds to get Byard.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ projected picks in the 2024 draft:

First round (own)

Second round (own)

Second round (from Saints)

Third (projected comp)

Fifth (from Vikings or Buccaneers)

Fifth (projected comp)

Fifth (projected comp)

Fifth (projected comp)

Sixth (from Falcons)

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube