Eagles TE Zach Ertz expected to play vs. Cowboys after being activated off the COVID-19 list

The Eagles received some good news on Saturday afternoon, as Zach Ertz was cleared from the COVID-19 list and he’s expected to see action against Dallas on Monday night football.

Because Ertz is vaccinated, he only needed two negative tests before he could return.

Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal won’t be available on Monday against the Eagles, Mike McCarthy said.

He has tested positive after entering protocol as a close contact. It’s still unknown if Philadelphia will have Jordan Mailata available after a knee sprain.

