Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad; release Harry Crider from the practice squad

The team has also signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad and released C Harry Crider from the practice squad. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2021

Richard Rodgers is back, as the Eagles announced that the veteran tight end was signed to the practice squad.

In a subsequent move, Philadelphia also released center, Harry Crider, from the practice squad.

In 2020, Rodgers played in 13 games (four starts) and caught 24 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and he was with the Eagles in the 2021 preseason before being released during the final roster cutdown.

