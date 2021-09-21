Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad; release Harry Crider from the practice squad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Richard Rodgers is back, as the Eagles announced that the veteran tight end was signed to the practice squad.

In a subsequent move, Philadelphia also released center, Harry Crider, from the practice squad.

In 2020, Rodgers played in 13 games (four starts) and caught 24 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and he was with the Eagles in the 2021 preseason before being released during the final roster cutdown.

List

Eagles NFL power rankings roundup: Week 3

Related

Eagles sign OL Jack Anderson off of the Bills practice squad

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains Josh Sweat's lack of playing time in loss to 49ers

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky on Brandon Graham being one of the 'best men in the NFL'

Eagles noncommittal on whether Landon Dickerson will start at right guard in place of injured Brandon Brooks

Eagles place TE Zach Ertz on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Recommended Stories