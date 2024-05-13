Eagles sign pass rusher Jalyx Hunt to his rookie deal

The Eagles signed three 2024 NFL draft picks on Monday, including Houston Christian pass rusher Jalyx Hunt.

Philadelphia traded back twice to acquire more draft capital before selecting Hunt in the third round.

Rookie contract signed ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ruqzgApKPm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 13, 2024

Hunt started his college career as a safety at Cornell before transferring to Houston Christian in 2022 and making the switch to outside linebacker after gaining size and more speed.

Hunt’s 34 1/4″ arms and 128″ leap in the broad jump are on par with talented NFL pass rushers Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Will McDonald, and Odafe Oweh.

