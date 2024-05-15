Eagles sign OL Dylan McMahon to rookie deal
On Wednesday, the Eagles signed two more draft picks, agreeing to deal with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and center Dylan McMahon.
Philadelphia selected the NC State interior guard/center in the sixth round with their final pick of the weekend.
Two more rooks makin' it official ✒️@TrotterJr54 | @thedylanmcmahon pic.twitter.com/osXNx8Yq8Y
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 15, 2024
McMahon played in 49 games (44 starts) at NC State, seeing snaps at center, right guard, and left guard, and according to Pro Football Focus, McMahon allowed just one sack on 361 pass block snaps in 2023.