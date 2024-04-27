Eagles select DB Cooper DeJean with 40th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Howie Roseman is restocking the Eagles’ secondary. Hours after selecting Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, he traded picks with the Commanders to land Cooper DeJean.

Philadelphia traded picks 50, 53, and 161 to Washington for picks No. 40, 78, and 152.

Trade details 🚨 Washington Commanders receive picks 50, 53, and 161.

DeJean has an ideal blend of size and explosiveness for the corner position. Still, the expectation is that he’ll become Vic Fangio’s weapon at the STAR position, playing cornerback, nickel, deep safety, and in the box.

