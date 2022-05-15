Eagles schedule: 5 predictions for Philadelphia’s 2022 slate of games

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate the past Thursday, with the season kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Buffalo Bills vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

After improving the talent on the roster by acquiring Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and A.J. Brown, the immediate future looks bright and Philadelphia is expected to improve on the 9-8 record from 2021.

An advantage stems from it being Year 2 of the new 17-game schedule, with NFC teams receiving the extra home game, meaning the Eagles will have nine games at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

With the matchups locked in, here are five early, bold predictions for the 2022 slate of games.

Eagles sweep the AFC South

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Philadelphia will host two AFC South opponents (Jaguars, and Titans) along with traveling on the road to face the Colts and Texans in four intriguing matchups.

The Jaguars are talented but rebuilding, while Houston is further away from winning as well, leaving just the Colts and Titans. Indianapolis has Matt Ryan at quarterback, but both Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon are extremely familiar with the Colts program and the matchup should favor Philly.

The Titans are less explosive after trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles and it’ll be a huge revenge game for the $100 million wide receiver.

With the AFC being home to several NFL heavyweights, all four AFC South teams present winnable matchups for the Eagles, and don’t be shocked if they earn a clean sweep.

Eagles will lose a game to Carson Wentz

Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Just as they did in Week 12 of the 2021 season, don’t be shocked if the Eagles’ offense produces one absolute clunker this season, and don’t be surprised if the meltdown happens against the Washington Commanders and quarterback Carson Wentz.

The perfect scenario would be Wentz getting the best of an Eagles defense that’ll be gassed after an emotional Monday night matchup against the Vikings in Week 2.

Story continues

Philadelphia gets revenge on Wentz in a big way during their Week 10 matchup and the win becomes a springboard of success down the stretch against the Colts, Packers, Titans, and Giants.

Jalen Hurts lights the Bears defense up

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s Week 15 matchup will see the Eagles travel to Chicago to face the Bears and quarterback Justin Fields.

The matchup will be one week before Philadelphia’s Christmas eve showdown at Dallas, but quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t be looking ahead, and he’ll show Fields, the Bears defense, and the NFL that he’s arrived, hanging 330+ yards, 4 touchdowns and one huge statline on Chicago at Soldier Field.

Eagles amass 50+ sacks on defense

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have the most sacks by a team in a season, with 62 sacks in 1989, and they’ll fall about 20 sacks short in 2022, increasing their 2021 sack total as a team by at least 9.

With Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and Kyzir White added to the roster, Philadelphia’s pass rush talent has increased tremendously, and the added defensive talent will only make life easier for Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, and Javon Hargrave.

Will the Eagles have a player produce 12+ sacks in 2022, probably not, but as a two deep rotation with talent at linebacker now, look for the Birds to rack up the sacks.

Eagles have three 1,000-yard receivers

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The feat would call for Jalen Hurts to produce almost 4,500 yards passing, but Philadelphia is looking for a more dynamic passing game and 2022 should be the recipe for an offensive explosion.

The Eagles will face 10 of the NFL’s bottom 20 teams in passing yards allowed last season, with the Commanders, Vikings, Titans, Texans, Lions, and Cowboys all susceptible to allowing huge passing performances to opposing quarterbacks.

Look for DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert to all rack up 1,000-yard seasons.

1

1