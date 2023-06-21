Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 96 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 81 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 96 is worn by veteran pass rusher Derek Barnett, who will be a key rotational piece at multiple positions.

There have been some memorable players to don the number, including the great Clyde Simmons.

With less than 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 96 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

John Sodaski 1972

Sodaski played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1971 and for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1972 to 1973.

Harvey Armstrong

Armstrong is a defensive tackle who played eight seasons in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. He played college football at Southern Methodist.

Clyde Simmons 1986

Simmons was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Philadelphia Eagles

Marvin Ayers 1987

Ayers spent one season in Philadelphia after leaving Grambling State.

Mike Flores 1994

Drafted in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Eagles, Flores also played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Redskins.

Mark Gunn 1995

Drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 1991 process, Gunn played for the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles as well.

Al Wallace 1997

Paul Grasmanis 2000

Following three seasons with Chicago and one with Denver, free agent defensive tackle Paul Grasmanis joined the Eagles.

The former Notre Dame star totaled 104 tackles, 63 solo, and 9.5 sacks during his first three seasons in Philadelphia.

Omar Gaither 2006

Bennie Logan

Derek Barnett

