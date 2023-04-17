Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts agree to 5-year contract extension reportedly worth $255M

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to be under center for the Philadelphia Eagles for a long time.

According to multiple sources and confirmed by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Hurts and the Eagles have agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season. The contract also includes over $179 million in guarantees, and will make Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Eagles announced the extension, but did not reveal any other details about the contract.

The $179.3 million in guaranteed money is the second-most in league history behind Deshaun Watson's contract with the Cleveland Browns. And Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, also negotiated a no-trade clause, a first for this kind of contract.

$179.3 new money guarantee is second in NFL history only to Deshaun Watson, per source. And the first contract with this guarantee that includes a no-trade clause.



Hurts, 24, just finished his third season with the Eagles. He made massive strides forward in 2022, using both his legs and arms to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He helped lead the Eagles to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance 2022.

