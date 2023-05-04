Eagles open up on why they drafted former Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Philadelphia Eagles added a slew of Georgia Bulldogs to their roster during the 2023 NFL draft. The Eagles are trying to return to the Super Bowl after winning the NFC last season.

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman really likes Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo. Roseman and company were considering selecting Ringo in the third round, but ultimately waited until the No. 105 pick, which was early in the fourth round, to draft Ringo.

Ringo was a guy that stuck out on our board. He had a really high grade. He was a guy that we were considering at those picks in the third round.

Kelee Ringo joins a great situation in Philadelphia. The Eagles have an excellent pass rush that recorded and NFL-high 70 sacks last year. Additionally, Philadelphia has several veteran defensive backs that can show Ringo the ropes.

Howie Roseman emphasizes that Ringo won’t be thrown into action right away. Instead, Ringo will have time to learn the Eagles’ defensive scheme and to adjust to the difference in speed at the NFL level.

We felt like this was a 20-year-old kid who was a good kid, tremendous physical tools, and we really had an opportunity to develop him. He doesn’t have to come in here and be a superhero. He can learn.

Kelee Ringo posted an official 4.36 second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback has the tools to be a starter in the NFL. But there will be an adjustment period for Ringo like all defensive backs entering the next level.

Who will mentor Kelee Ringo? Roseman thinks there are a few potential mentors for the rookie defensive back in the Eagles’ cornerback room.

We thought getting him in the building and being around (Darius) Slay and J.B. (James Bradberry) and Avonte (Maddox), and obviously we have young guys at that position too that we like. We thought that would benefit us and him. We’re excited to add him.

Kelee Ringo joins a few of his former Georgia teammates on the Eagles’ defense: defensive tackle Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and pass rusher Nolan Smith.

Story continues

Ultimately, the Eagles believe in Ringo as a person and think he will be an excellent addition to their organization.

We believe in the player and in the person… We don’t have a question about his work ethic. We don’t have a question about his medical. For us, it just made some sense.

Kelee Ringo showed improvement throughout his career at Georgia. He was a sound tackler and came up with some very clutch plays for the Bulldogs. Ringo did miss his freshman season with a shoulder injury, so there were some medical concerns for the former five-star recruit. The Eagles believe that they can develop Ringo the right way.

More!

Contract details: Former Georgia DT Jalen Carter agrees to terms with Eagles Brock Bowers taken high in ESPN's 2024 NFL mock draft Georgia offers massive OL Marcus Harrison Georgia football offers edge rusher Jaylen Williams ESPN updates preseason 2023 CFB rankings: Alabama drops

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire