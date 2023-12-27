Eagles injury report: Some good signs to start Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson was listed as a full participant on Wednesday as the Eagles began their preparation for the Cardinals.

Dickerson, 25, had thumb surgery last week and missed the entire week of practice before being ruled out against the Giants. Dickerson’s being listed as a full participant seems to indicate that he could return for Week 17. But it’s certainly not guaranteed.

Without Dickerson, the Eagles started veteran Sua Opeta at left guard against the Giants. Dickerson had played and started the first 14 games of this season after starting all 17 regular season and three playoff games in 2022.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their injury report was an estimation:

Did not particpate: Darius Slay (knee)

Limited: Zach Cunningham (knee), Nicholas Morrow (abdomen)

Full: Landon Dickerson (thumb), Avonte Maddox (pectoral)

Maddox, 27, returned to practice last week after the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window. The Eagles’ nickel cornerback has been on Injured Reserve since suffering a torn pec in Week 2. Maddox was also a full participant last week but was not quite ready to make a return against the Giants. Perhaps he’ll be ready to get back out there against the Cardinals but that decision is out of his hands.

Cunningham returned to practice after missing the last two weeks. He hasn’t played since the loss in Dallas on Dec. 10. He was unable to practice all of last week so it’s a good sign that he’s returning this week and shows he’s trending in the right direction.

Morrow also missed all three days of practice last week and then missed the game against the Giants. Morrow went into Monday listed as questionable but after working out before the game ended up being inactive.

Without Cunningham and Morrow against the Giants, the Eagles started Shaq Leonard and Ben VanSumeren and also played Nolan Smith a bit at off-ball linebacker.

Slay, 32, had arthroscopic knee surgery a couple weeks ago and has missed the last two games. But the Eagles didn’t put him on IR and expect him to be back before the end of the regular season.

