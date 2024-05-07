Eagles GM Howie Roseman compares Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to a former Wisconsin Badger

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman joined the 94WIP Afternoon Show on Tuesday to discuss his team’s offseason and NFL draft haul.

One topic of conversation was the fifth-round selection of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. — the son of Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter Sr. Roseman compared the young linebacker to a former Eagle and former Wisconsin Badger: T.J. Edwards.

Edwards spent four years with the Eagles after signing as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL draft. He was first a multi-year starter in Jim Leonhard’s Wisconsin defense, totaling 53 games played, 366 tackles, 37.5 tackles-for-loss, 8 sacks, 10 interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

While his athletic profile wasn’t enough to get him drafted, the former Badger was able to blossom into a superb starter in Philadelphia. His four-year Eagle career included 389 tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. That production landed Edwards a 3-year, $19.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears after the 2022 season.

Trotter now joins the Eagles after three years at Clemson, two of which as a starter. His stellar college career included 192 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 4 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

He projects to slide into an Eagles inside linebacker rotation led by former Buccaneers LB Devin White and former Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. Trotter may not start immediately, but if he can play anywhere near the level of his father — or T.J. Edwards — he should stick around the league for a long time.

