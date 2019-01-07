Eagles fans pay Bears kicker Cody Parkey on Venmo after he missed game-winning field goal

Eagles fans were happy to pay Bears kicker Cody Parkey on Venmo after he missed a potential game-winning field goal in their first-round playoff matchup. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Philadelphia Eagles fans were pretty thrilled with how their first-round playoff game ended, just edging out the Chicago Bears, 16-15, after Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt was tipped at the line of scrimmage and bounced off the goalposts twice.

So thrilled, in fact, that they were willing to pay up.

Several Eagles fans found the former Eagles kicker on Venmo and sent him money. With descriptions ranging from “have a beer on me” to “thanks for the win,” the victory and a good joke was more than enough reason for them to open their pockets.

My brother sent Cody Parkey a payment on Venmo to thank him for missing the field goal. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yYiscY1aTI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 7, 2019





Of course, Venmo does not verify its users, so there’s no telling if people originally found the real Cody Parkey. But Zack Rosenblatt, an Eagles beat reporter for NJ.com, said his brother figured it was the real Cody Parkey because the now-deleted account received a payment in the past from a user with the name Jon Dorenbos, who was the Eagles long snapper when Parkey played in Philly for two seasons.

A perfect moment to grift

Once word started spreading that Eagles fans were trying to sending money to Parkey, it represented the perfect opportunity for other fans to make some money.

Hundreds if not thousands of people changed their user names on Venmo to Cody Parkey on the off-chance that an oblivious Eagles fan would send them money. Some were more clever about it by using handles like @Cody_Parkey_01 or @ChiTownKicker, while others made joke names like @Doubledoink and some just kept their regular names.

Random Eagles fans all started Venmo’ing Cody Parkey money for the missed FG so a ton of people created fake Cody Parkey Venmo accounts trying to get paid by random Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/ohTvRZsYtd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 7, 2019





Scamming is not the most moral thing to do, obviously, but anyone who paid @BrennanCassidy7 and thought they found the Bears kicker probably deserved to lose that money.

Shouldn’t Eagles fans be paying someone else?

Social media and sports fans are quick to pull the trigger on blaming players when their teams lose. This was no exception, as Twitter was quick to blame Parkey, despite him outscoring the rest of the offense 9-6.

It took a while before the public learned that the botched kick was actually tipped at the line by defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. Parkey may be receiving most of the blame, but Hester literally had a hand in on the decisive play, and Eagles fans could actually be giving money to their own players.





Hester could probably use the cash more than Parkey too, as he’s earned just under a million dollars in his first two years in the league compared to Parkey’s $7.5 million career earnings, $5.5 million of which came this season.

