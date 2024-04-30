Eagles draft grade roundup: Experts impressed by 2024 haul originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles during the 2024 NFL draft, selected nine players and added three picks in 2025.

Here’s a look at the full haul:

Round 1-22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Round 2-40: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Round 3-94: Jalyx Hunt, OLB, Houston Christian

Round 4-127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Round 5-152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Round 5-155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Round 5-172: Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

Round 6-185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Round 6-190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State

*Added third-, fourth- and fifth-rounders in 2025

Obviously, we won’t really know how good this draft is until years down the line. But let’s take look at some draft grades to see how some experts think the Eagles fared:

ProFootballFocus: A+

On Mitchell: “Philadelphia fortifies its 28th-ranked coverage unit with arguably the most talented cornerback in this class. Mitchell led all FBS cornerbacks in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. His outstanding athleticism and ability to make plays in off-coverage make him a perfect fit in Vic Fangio’s defense.”

The Ringer: A+

“THE EAGLES CAME INTO THE DRAFT WITH MASSIVE QUESTION MARKS AT CORNERBACK, THEN CAME OUT OF THE WEEKEND WITH TWO OF MY TOP-RANKED PLAYERS AT THE POSITION. Philly somehow managed to land Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (my no. 12 player) at 22nd overall before turning around in the second round and trading up to nab Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (my no. 17 player) at 40th overall. Not shabby! Philly GM Howie Roseman did his typical thing, moving up and down the board to position the team to draft the guys they wanted (making eight trades in all, adding third, fourth, and fifth-rounders in 2025 along the way). In the end, the Eagles picked nine times—finishing with a haul that includes two very intriguing receivers in Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith and Florida State’s Johnny Wilson. I’ll be watching those two pass-catchers closely; Smith is a diminutive and versatile slot receiver who brings return value, while Wilson is a jumbo-sized receiver who has the talent and tools to eventually emerge as the team’s no. 3 option behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.”

San Diego Union-Tribune: A+

“GM Howie Roseman showed he can draft good players outside of Athens, Ga., while also teaching a masterclass on how to maneuver around a draft board. The Eagles tied an NFL record for most trades in a seven-round draft with eight, tying the 2023 Texans and 2018 Patriots. Roseman also added three picks in 2025, including a third-rounder from the Dolphins, while securing two of the four best cornerbacks (Mitchell and DeJean) in this draft, addressing their biggest need.”

Walter Football: A+

“If you were to tell me ahead of the draft that the Eagles would end up with both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, I would have asked, “Wait, how did the Eagles move up in the first round and also trade back into the first round?” Amazingly, the Eagles landed both Mitchell and DeJean. This was enormous, as the duo will help improve an aerial defense that made Sam Howell look like Joe Montana in two meetings last year.

“Philadelphia wasn’t done landing mega values after Mitchell and DeJean. Jalyx Hunt, while being a bit of a project, was a steal at the end of the third round, as was running back Will Shipley in the fourth frame. The same can be said of Ainias Smith, who will help the lacking receiving depth, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who will bolster the linebacking corps.

“The Eagles came away with the best 2024 NFL Draft class of all the teams I’ve graded thus far. They made nine picks, and seven of them scored A- or better. The two outliers earned “B” grades. Philadelphia made so many great selections and filled numerous positions of need. This is an easy A+.”

The Associated Press: A

“CBs Quinyon Mitchell (22) and Cooper DeJean (40) are a significant boost to the secondary. Took a risk on developing LB Jalyx Hunt (93). WRs Ainias Smith (152) and Johnny Wilson (185) are excellent value. Got LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round could be a steal.”

ESPN: A

“Because of everything Roseman acquired in next year's draft and because of the talent he accumulated this weekend, I feel great about making this class an A.”

USA Today: A

“They got, arguably, the draft’s best defensive back (Toledo first-rounder Quinyon Mitchell). They got, arguably, the draft’s most athletic and versatile defensive back (Iowa second-rounder Cooper DeJean). Third-rounder pass rusher Jalyx Hunt is an intriguing project, and fourth-round Clemson RB Will Shipley could maximize the plays Saquon Barkley takes off. Michigan G Trevor Keegan and Florida State WR Johnny Wilson are high-ceiling Day 3 picks, and fifth-round Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. puts the cherry on top with the sentimental homecoming factor … at a position that’s seemingly been unsettled since dad left.”

Sports Illustrated: A

“Similar in complexion to the Lions draft, this was a targeted rebuild as well as a big swing in the third round to take a former safety-turned-edge rusher who could end up being one of those draft gems. Cooper DeJean is going to shine in the zone-heavy Vic Fangio scheme, and the Eagles, in a division with the pick-prone Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, plus a rookie in Jayden Daniels, are suddenly a daunting opponent.”

New York Post: A

“This is called attacking a weakness. DeJean could’ve been the Eagles’ pick at No. 22. Instead, Mitchell — the first cornerback selected — slipped to No. 22 and the Eagles doubled down. DeJean and Shipley are both electric returners. Trotter’s father was an Eagles great.”

Yahoo! Sports: A-

“The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third-round selection from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman.”

NFL.com: A-

“Don't forget about the Eagles when identifying 2024 NFC title contenders, especially after this draft. Getting Mitchell to help the cornerback room without having to trade up was a major win. They moved up for DeJean like Detroit did for Brian Branch last year; I suspect he'll have a similar impact as a rookie. Hunt's potential on the edge was worth the third-round pick. The grade reflects the trade of this year's third-round pick for cornerback Kelee Ringo last year; the result is still uncertain.

“General manager Howie Roseman traded several times Saturday, flipping the script on last year's Ringo deal by getting 2025 third- and fifth-round selections. All-purpose back Shipley and receiver Smith will likely play on special teams and the offense as rookies. My favorite pick of the day was Roseman trading for Trotter, a fine player and legacy pick for the Eagles. McMahon could start at center this year if Cam Jurgens does not, and Keegan was a great pick late to add youth to the guard depth chart.”

Fox Sports: A-

“Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a wizard. After trying to trade up in the first round for a CB, the top one — Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell — fell right to him at 22. Then he got another corner with a first-round grade by trading up for Iowa's Cooper DeJean in Round 2. That alone would've made it a great weekend for Philly, but Roseman added to it with a Day 3 deal to bring LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to his father's old franchise. Their one curious move was taking Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt in the third, but the Eagles can afford a high-ceiling project like that. Oh, and all of Roseman's trades got them some 2025 draft capital, too.”

Sharp Football Analysis: A-

“The Eagles completely overhauled their secondary with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Howie Roseman then played the game of the draft perfectly on Day 3, picking three extra 2025 picks including a third-rounder while also getting good value on players like Ainais Smith and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.”

Pro Football Network: A-

“At the risk of sounding sycophantic, the 2024 NFL Draft was another masterclass from Howie Roseman. Looking at individual grades for each pick, the overall grade is likely closer to a B+ than the A- we’ve given it here.

However, you have to take into account the sheer value of the first two picks that the Eagles made in Detroit. Quinyon Mitchell can be a lockdown corner in the league, and the value in landing Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick while moving around the board like Garry Kasparov was something spectacular.

There were rookie contributors selected at multiple positions of need, and both sides of the ball got an influence of excellent talent.

“If you were looking to pick fault, the offensive line additions possibly weren’t of the caliber that fans might have hoped for as they look to a post-Jason Kelce era that could also be Lane Johnson-less in the not-too-distant future. That shouldn’t detract from the excellent work done by the franchise.”

CBS Sports: B+

“General manager Howie Roseman usually likes to trade up on draft night, but he refrained from that in the first round and it worked by landing Mitchell. He did trade up in the second to land corner-safety Cooper DeJean. In fact, he made eight trades enhancing his reputation as the trader GM. The best thing is a team problem in coverage last year likely got fixed with the first two picks.”

