Eagles cut S Kevin Byard after trading for him in October

Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard was released by the Eagles less than five months after the team traded for him. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Not every move Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman makes is perfect.

Praise for Roseman is plentiful, but his move for safety Kevin Byard didn't work out well. The Eagles traded for the former Tennessee Titans All-Pro safety in October, and then on Friday they cut him after just 11 games with the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles didn't give up too much to take a shot on Byard, but did send fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Titans, along with safety Terrell Edmunds. And the move was likely always a short-term rental. The Eagles save a little more than $13 million on the cap by cutting Byard, via OverTheCap.com.

It's just that the Byard move summed up a completely lost season for the Eagles.

Byard, a two-time All-Pro with the Titans, was part of an Eagles secondary that was horrible in the second half of the season. The Eagles had a shocking meltdown at the end of the season, losing five of their last six regular-season games and then losing 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

That wasn't Byard's fault, but he didn't have a big impact either. Byard had one interception in his 11 Eagles games. He'll be a free agent entering his age-31 season.

The Eagles couldn't get much right in the second half of last season. Roseman had been universally praised for a long time for his job building the Eagles. But the Byard move didn't work out as anyone hoped.