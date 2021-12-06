Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Reagor playing more snaps than DeVonta Smith

Lost in the magical performance from Gardner Minshew against the Jets, was the difference in offensive snaps for Jalen Reagor, compared to star wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.

The second year wideout played more snaps (48) than the 2021 first-round pick (44), and coach Sirianni chalked it up to 13 personnel, and Reagor was likely being utilized more when there is a specific run play called.

Reagor played four more snaps, but Smith had four more total targets on the afternoon.

