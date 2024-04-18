Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers not among five suspended players reinstated by the NFL

Timing is everything, and for Eagles suspended cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, Thursday, April 18 was not the day.

The NFL reinstated wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, linebacker Rashod Berry and defensive end Shaka Toney off the reserve/suspended list.

All five were suspended for the entire 2023 season.

The NFL is reinstating five players who were suspended indefinitely last year for violating the gambling policy: former #Lions WR Quintez Cephus, S C.J. Moore and DL Demetrius Taylor, #Commanders WR Shaka Toney and former #Colts LB Rashod Berry. pic.twitter.com/HgEkt3dgNu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

Toney will return to the Commanders roster.

Cephus, Moore and Taylor were released by the Lions and are free to sign with new teams.

Rodgers was the one name missing off of the list and that should be concerning for Philadelphia, since the talented cornerback was suspended around the same time last off-season.

The suspensions were part of a more harsh crackdown on gambling last offseason, with the league banning players from betting on any sport if the players are placing the bets while at the team facility.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire