Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at RB?

The Eagles 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and as Howie Roseman retools a roster that’ll look entirely different on defense, we’re previewing the running back position.

After two years of uncertainty, Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia and the NFC after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

An All-Pro and MVP Runner up, Hurts is in line for a massive contract extension any day now, and he’ll likely reset the market.

Philadelphia signed former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to replace Miles Sanders, and the hope is that he can help decrease some of Hurts’ designed runs.

With the first wave of NFL free agency now complete, we’re following up on the quarterback’s preview by focusing on the ball carriers.

Kenneth Gainwell

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

Even with Rashaad Penny signing in free agency, Gainwell will see his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.

Rashaad Penny

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Penny played college football at San Diego State.

In 2017, he led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 289 carries, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and garnering first-team All-American and All-Mountain West honors.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

Boston Scott

Scott re-signed with Philadelphia on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Last season while playing 170 offensive snaps in the regular season, Scott rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts and can be an asset in the passing game. Scott also excelled in the kickoff return game, averaging 27.1 yards, including a career-best 66-yarder against the New York Giants in Week 14.

Scott added 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Giants and then logged 21 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run, on six carries in the NFC Championship Game victory over San Francisco.

Trey Sermon

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position.

The 2023 training camp could be his final NFL shot after being unable to overtake Boston Scott for carries last season.

Kennedy Brooks

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.

NFL Draft prospects

If Philadelphia chooses to draft another running back, it’ll likely be in the middle rounds after the team acquired Penny and re-signed Boston Scott.

Mid-round options include:

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Chase Brown, Illinois

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

