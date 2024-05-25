Eagle Rock and University win City Section baseball titles

University High players celebrate after winning the City Section Division III championship Friday. (City Section)

Eagle Rock put together a 16-hit attack to rally for a 12-8 victory over Monroe on Friday night to win the City Section Division II baseball championship at Stengel Field in Glendale.

The Eagles held a 5-1 lead after two innings, fell behind 8-5, then scored five runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to pull away.

Leading the hit parade was Jaden Jimenez, who had three hits and two RBIs, and Ayden Encarnacion, a sophomore who had three hits. Enrique Camberos added two hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Jake Sugi threw two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five.

Monroe received two hits and three RBIs from Aaron Beltran and three RBIs from Cesar Rojas.

Division III

University 2, Lincoln 0: Adrian Ambriz and Payton Graue combined on a three-hit shutout in the City Division III championship game at Stengel Field. Ambriz struck out six and walked none in five innings and Graue finished up, getting a called third strike on a 3-and-2 count in the seventh to end the game and earn the save.

Wilson Gonzalez and Isaac Greenberg each drove in runs for University.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.