EA Sports releases the cover players for College Football 25 video game

One of the most anticipated video game releases in years is coming soon. EA Sports is bringing back the wildly popular college football game later this year.

In advance of the game’s release on console platforms later this summer, EA Sports has released the cover of the “College Football 25”. It features several prominent college football players who are popular first-round projections for the 2025 NFL Draft, too.

Among those players/prospects featured on the cover, which was released on social media:

They are the primary visible cover players, but they are not alone. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Georgia QB Carson Beck and Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins are also visible, as are unnamed players from other programs who will be featured in the game.

