E-Gals edge Breck 3-2

Abie Butterworth drove in a pair of runs, including the game-winning RBI in the fifth inning, as the Apollo High School softball team defeated Breckinridge County 3-2 on Thursday at E-Gal Park.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for Apollo (18-13).

Breckinridge County (6-20) plated the game’s first run in the top of the second frame when Skyler Henderson led off with a single and advanced to third base on a base hit from Olivia Dennis. Henderson then scored when the runner was thrown out at second on a double-steal attempt, giving the Lady Tigers a 1-0 edge.

The E-Gals answered in the bottom of the inning when Macy Calhoun was hit by a pitch, moved to second base on a ground out and then scored on Butterworth’s RBI double to right field.

Apollo pitcher Mollie Julian struck out the side in the top of the third before the E-Gals took the lead moments later.

Mallory Velotta got on with a base hit, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Taylor Clark’s RBI single to right field. For the second inning in a row, however, Apollo left two runners stranded.

Breckinridge County tied the contest in the top of the fourth when Jada Lucas led off with a base hit and scored on Henderson’s triple to right field.

The E-Gals resumed the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when Clark singled, Calhoun doubled and Tyler Hall loaded the bases with one out. Butterworth drew a four-pitch walk to score Clark, but the Lady Tigers forced consecutive outs to leave three runners on base and limit Apollo’s lead to only one run.

Over the final two innings, though, Apollo allowed only one baserunner, who never advanced past first base.

Julian finished with five strikeouts and two earned runs with three hits in four innings, while Hannah Holder earned the pitching win after striking out three batters and walking one in three innings of relief.

Clark finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the E-Gals, Velotta went 2-for-4 with a run, and Hall recorded two hits.

Henderson led the Lady Tigers with two hits, a triple, a run and an RBI. Breckinridge County pitcher Ashlyn White recorded five strikeouts while allowing three earned runs on nine hits with two walks in the complete-game effort.

Apollo will close out its regular season on Saturday when the E-Gals host Grayson County.

Breckinridge County, which plays again Friday at Elizabethtown, has lost 15 of its last 16 outings.

BRCKNRDGE 010 100 0 — 2 3 1

APOLLO 011 010 x — 3 8 0

WP-Holder. LP-White. 2B-Calhoun (A). 3B-Butterworth (A), Henderson (BC).