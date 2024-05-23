It’s dynamite! TNT set to broadcast College Football Playoff through ESPN sublicense

There is a new media partner for the College Football platform. TNT has agreed to a five-year sublicense with ESPN that will allow for the carrying of select College Football Playoff games.

Beginning in 2024, TNT will broadcast two first-round match-ups from the College Football Playoff (CFP). Starting in 2026, TNT will begin broadcasting quarterfinal games in the CFP.

The deal allows ESPN to broadcast all the other games including the CFP championship. This is the first year of an expanded CFP that will include 12 teams.

The deal allows TNT to broadcast these select games on their other distribution platforms.

Big Ten program Michigan won the CFP last year.

“We’re delighted to reach this agreement with ESPN, providing TNT Sports the opportunity to showcase these College Football Playoff games on our platforms for years to come,” Luis Silberwasser, the chairman and CEO of TNT Sports said in a statement. “TNT Sports aims to delight fans and drive maximum reach and engagement for these marquee games.”

The first round of the CFP will take place during a two-day window beginning on Dec. 20. The championship game takes place on Jan. 20 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire