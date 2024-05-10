Dyche named manger of the month

[Getty Images]

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been named the Premier League's manager of the month for April.

The Blues took 13 points of a possible 18 and recorded four consecutive wins at home – without conceding a goal – that secured their survival in the top flight. One of those wins was over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Dyche, who has now won this award three times in career, becomes the first Toffees manager to receive the award since Carlo Ancelotti back in September 2020.

"I’m very pleased," he said. "Obviously on behalf of firstly myself, but of my staff and the players, and the fans who have played their part.

"It was a really good run and a very pleasing and a tough month of fixtures.

"The derby win is the one that stands out, without a doubt."