DWU football adjusting to coaching change, roster turnover during spring practices

Apr. 13—MITCHELL — There's a new look to Dakota Wesleyan football this spring.

Noticeably absent from the Tigers' practice fields for the first time in 12 seasons is Ross Cimpl, who left his post as head coach and accepted the role as DWU's athletic director in February. In his place is Alex Kretzschmar, DWU's former offensive coordinator who is taking on the first head coaching gig of his career.

Though the coaching change initially came as a surprise to the members of the program, the return of spring practices, and with it the crunching pads, flaring whistles and the sporadic South Dakota spring weather, has brought a sense of normality back to the team.

"The biggest thing is making sure you bring guys along with that head coaching change," linebacker and Mitchell High School product Joe Van Overschelde said. "I think it was the second day where we said, if some guys are upset, or want to talk about the change, then go talk to (Kretzschmar). The big thing is we have to move in the direction where he wants to take us and I think myself and A.J. (Kortemeyer) and there's a few other leaders on the team that are doing a pretty good job so far of bringing that along."

Seven practices into the spring, Kretzschmar, who admits he's happy to be back on the practice field with the team after months of learning the administrative side of his new gig, said he's seen his team show their commitment to the program through their efforts this spring.

"We've been making progress," Kretschmar said. " ... Guys are picking it up quickly, and all the leaders out here are trying to get themselves better each day. (I've) been pretty happy with the effort, they've been getting after it each day."

Much of the focus of spring ball is identifying how to replace some of the team's best playmakers from last year's 6-5 team. The Tigers will have major changes offensively, graduating their all-time leading rusher, Jamin Arend, starting quarterback Austin Lee and all-GPAC wide receiver Kiel Nelson.

The spring practices have given new leaders chances to step in.

"Those guys left some shoes to fill," Kortemeyer said. "Incredible producers on the team, offensively, defensively, special teams, all of it. It's now a matter of stepping into those roles."

Returning players with some experience include running back Koby Kayser, an Emery native who rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries last year, wide receiver Cole Holden, who had 18 catches for 253 yards last year, and returning offensive line starters John Pica and A.J. Kortemeyer.

None of the three returning quarterbacks, Connor Drake, Jed Jenson and Braeden Wulf, have any collegiate playing experience.

"Any offensive or defensive coordinator will tell you they want to find out what their guys do best," Kretchsmar added. " ... So it's just a matter of finding what (our guys) do best and then highlighting those traits."

There's change defensively as well, with former Doane head coach Chris Bessler being hired as the defensive coordinator, and senior leaders to replace, such as defensive back Adam DeJong.

"Definitely a sense of excitement," VanOverschelde said. "Switching some stuff out, new systems for everybody. It's been nice, learning a new type of defense and with that comes different responsibilities."

DWU's spring game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, on the team's practice field near the DWU/Avera Sports and Wellness Complex.