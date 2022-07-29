Dwight Howard shows up to WWE tryouts, is this his post-NBA gig?

Dwight Howard — AKA Sho’Nuff — has found his post-NBA career.

Howard’s NBA career is winding down at age 36, he does not currently have a contract for next season (but says he wants one). So on Thursday he showed up at the WWE tryouts in Las Vegas — and if this is his hype tape, he may have a job (hat tip to Arash Markazi for the videos).

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Howard wasn’t just playing around… well, Howard is always kind of playing around, but he said he is serious about a second career as a professional wrestler. Although, he still hopes for an NBA contract for the coming season.

Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Howard has always been in shape and very athletic for a 7-footer (although back surgeries have slowed him over the years). He certainly has the personality. Not sure that’s the direction the WWE wants to go, but I’d tune in and watch. And wait for a heel turn.

