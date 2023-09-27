DWCS 64 video: Vinicius Oliveira flattens Victor Madrigal, brings pen to Dana White during celebration

Vinicius Oliveira came prepared in more ways than one to win a UFC contract.

Kicking off the festivities at Dana White’s Contender Series 64, Oliveira (19-3) made a statement against Victor Madrigal. In the first round, Oliveira landed a devastating left hook that sent Madrigal (12-4) crashing to the canvas for a walk-off knockout.

To put the icing on the cake, someone from Oliveira’s team tossed him a writing pen, and then the Brazilian bantamweight went over to UFC CEO Dana White, signaling that he’s ready to sign his UFC contract.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Now THAT is how you kick off an episode #DWCS! @lokdogvinicius came for a contract tonight 👊 [ Watch the action LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/et2hkvlobj — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2023

LO MANDA A DORMIRRR❗️ @lokdogvinicius noquea a Victor Madrigal para comenzar la semana 8 de #DWCS pic.twitter.com/frCDhX04Zx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 27, 2023

The result was Oliveira’s second-straight first-round knockout, and the 15th of his career overall.

White appeared very impressed with the finish and his post-fight antics with the pen, which are signs that usually point to a fighter receiving a UFC contract at the end of the show.

