Dustin Poirier fine without fourth Conor McGregor fight: ‘I don’t need that bad energy in my life’

Dustin Poirier is ruling out the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor.

Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) is up 2-1 against McGregor – getting stopped in their first fight at featherweight in 2014, then scoring TKO wins in their next two lightweight bouts at UFC 257 and UFC 264.

However, with their trilogy in July 2021 ending by doctor’s stoppage TKO due to McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) breaking his leg in the final seconds of Round 1, “The Notorious” has declared that their rivalry isn’t over.

Poirier does not feel the same way.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Poirier told ESPN. “All I want is the UFC lightweight championship.”

Poirierm who’s come up short in two previous title attempts, will challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) in the UFC 302 main event June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

McGregor returns for the first time since breaking his leg against Poirier when he takes on Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 headliner June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While many fighters are calling out McGregor, Poirier remains focused on capturing gold. UFC 264 ended with an injured McGregor hurling insults at Poirier’s wife, but “The Diamond” is not interested in reigniting their history.

“I don’t feel the need to fight him again at all,” Poirier said. “I don’t need that (bad) energy in my life.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie