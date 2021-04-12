Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with $500,000 charity donation

Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with his sizable charity donation in the aftermath of UFC 257.

Prior to their rematch in January, McGregor promised to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s “The Good Fight Foundation.” MMA Junkie confirmed with representative from both teams the night prior to UFC 257 that banking information had been exchanged, and the last of the details were being finalized.

Then Poirier won the fight by second-round TKO in the headliner in Abu Dhabi, and according to “The Diamond,” the trail went cold.

On Sunday, Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) responded to McGregor’s (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) recent prediction that he would win the trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10 by fourth-round knockout courtesy of a front kick. However, added an extra layer by outing his rival for not having lived up to his promise of payment (via Twitter):

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

Poirier has used his fight career to help elevate “The Good Fight Foundation” over the past several years. He’s attached charity goals to each of his fights, with his philanthropic efforts including building water wells to repair a ruined water supply at an orphanage and school in Uganda, building a playground for special needs children, supplying backpacks for more than 500 schoolchildren, and, most recently, providing transportation and tutoring for struggling youth through The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.

The intention for McGregor’s donation was to build a gym in Poirier’s home town of Lafayette, La., that would allow him to offer free training to youngsters.

McGregor has yet to respond to Poirier’s post about flaking on the donation, and McGregor’s team at Paradigm Sports Management did not immediately respond to MMA Junkie’s request for comment on the situation.

