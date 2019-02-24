Dustin Johnson - Dustin Johnson benefits in rules row to win World Golf Championship - 2019 Getty Images

Golf’s tumultuous start to the year became yet more contentious still on Sunday night when Dustin Johnson’s victory over Rory McIlroy in the World Golf Championship in Mexico City was marred by a rules ­controversy.

Johnson, the former world No 1, shot a 66 to finish on 21 under to beat McIlroy by five strokes, with five more back to a group in third including England’s Ian Poulter and Paul Casey. Yet the bare facts of the triumph do not begin to tell the whole story.

On the fifth hole at Chapultepec Golf Club, Johnson skewed his drive, with his ball coming to rest near a buggy path. Johnson called over Michael Stewart, the referee, and the Scottish official agreed the American’s stance was affected and he could have a free drop. Johnson then found the green and duly made his par.

On the next hole, playing partner McIlroy hit his drive into a similar spot, but this time Stewart decided the other way – no free drop. “But Dustin got one on the last hole,” McIlroy said. The Ulsterman’s plea fell on deaf eyes, despite it seeming obvious to observers that Johnson had taken a much wider stance when seeking his ­favourable ruling.

The result was that McIlroy was forced to pitch out with a left-handed swing and he then found the water with his third. He eventually fared commendably to limit the damage to a bogey, but the ­deficit was suddenly five. From there Johnson cruised home for his 20th PGA Tour title. With a 67, McIlroy was left to take consolation from his fourth top-five finish in as many starts this year.

Casey’s final-round 65 earned him his second top-three in three starts, but was perhaps particularly notable because of the error of his caddie, Johnny “Long Socks” McLaren. For the first three holes on Friday, McLaren gave yardages to the pin positions in the Puerto Rican Open – the PGA Tour’s competing event – and not the ones in Mexico City.

No matter, Casey played that trio in three under anyway. “I texted him the pin-sheets from Puerto Rico last night,” Casey said yesterday. “No, Johnny didn’t respond.”

Tiger Woods finished in a tie for 10th, despite an atrocious weekend on the greens. His ball-striking was impressive, finding 31 of the 36 greens in the third and fourth rounds, but that is where his accuracy came to a shuddering halt.

In that final 36 holes he took 66 putts, his most over the closing two rounds since 2006. He took six three-putts for the second time in as many weeks, including a four-putt on Saturday. But still Woods managed to play the weekend in three under, taking him up to an eight-under total.

For the second day in succession, Woods declined to talk to the media.