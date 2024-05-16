Dunne joins McLaren's driver development programme

Alex Dunne is racing for MP Motorsport in Formula 3 [Getty Images]

Irish driver Alex Dunne says it is an "honour" to be recruited to McLaren's driver development programme.

The 18-year-old is currently racing for MP Motorsport in Formula 3.

Dunne dominated the 2022 British F4 Championship and was runner-up in the 2022 Italian F4 Championship and the GB3 Championship last year.

He impressed at the famous Macau GP in November when he finished second in his first race in a Formula 3 car.

"I’m looking forward to getting started with the team," Dunne added.

"McLaren provides the perfect environment for me to develop my skillset as I continue my journey in motorsport."

Established in 2022, McLaren says the programme has an "overarching aim to help drivers progress towards Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E".

Dunne has scored points in the opening two rounds of his first Formula 3 campaign in Bahrain and Australia. The third round is at Imola from 18-19 May.

He is joined by Norway's Martinius Stenshorne in the programme and McLaren's director of F1 busniess operations, Stephanie Carlin, said the pair were "promising and exciting young talents".

"The entire team is looking forward to welcoming Alex and Martinius to the McLaren family," Carlin added.

"We’ll be working closely to support their development within our talent pipeline."