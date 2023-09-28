Duke statistical leaders through four games

There are few programs college football fans are buying more stock in right now than Duke. Maybe the only program that has turned more heads is the Deion Sanders-led Colorado. ESPN decided that there’s enough interest in the Blue Devils that the next episode of “College GameDay” will be broadcast from Durham. For once, people on Duke’s campus are excited and not about men’s basketball.

It is there that Notre Dame will play this weekend coming off the toughest of losses to Ohio State. The Irish will be facing a team trying to prove it’s for real and belongs with the best of college football. Plus, a raucous crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium likely will be waiting for them. Only they will be able to put a damper on the celebratory mood.

Here are the players who have gotten it done for the Blue Devils so far and will look to continue to do so against the Irish:

Passing

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Leonard: 67 for 99 (67.7%), 778 yards, 7.9 yards a pass attempt, two touchdowns

Rushing

Sep 16, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) and Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Scott Elliott (70) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against Northwestern Wildcats at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Waters: 258 yards on 39 carries, 6.6 yards a carry

Jaquez Moore: 184 yards on 35 carries, 5.3 yards a carry

Peyton Jones: 65 yards on 18 carries, 3.6 yards a carry

Travis Bates: 40 yards on five carries, 8.0 yards a carry

Jaylen Coleman: 8 yards on three carries, 2.7 yards a carry

Receiving

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Calhoun: 258 yards on 20 receptions, 12.9 yards a catch

Jordan Moore: 246 yards on 20 receptions, 12.3 yards a catch

Nicky Dalmolin: 108 yards on nine receptions, 12.0 yards a catch

Shamir Hagans: 101 yards on 11 receptions, 9.2 yards a catch

Jontavis Robertson: 24 yards on three receptions, 8.0 yards a catch

Touchdowns

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Waters: seven

Leonard: four

Jo. Moore: two

Ja. Moore: two

Three tied with one

Tackles

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Rivers: 27

Jaylen Stinson: 24

Dorian Mausi: 21

Tre Freeman: 21

Nick Morris Jr.: 19

Brandon Johnson: 19

Sacks

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Aeneas Peebles: 1.5

Aaron Hill: 1.5

R.J. Oben: 1.5

B. Johnson: 1.0

Ryan Smith: 1.0

Kendall Johnson: 1.0

Interceptions

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Jones: two

Joshua Pickett: one

Mausi: one

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire