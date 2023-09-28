Duke statistical leaders through four games
There are few programs college football fans are buying more stock in right now than Duke. Maybe the only program that has turned more heads is the Deion Sanders-led Colorado. ESPN decided that there’s enough interest in the Blue Devils that the next episode of “College GameDay” will be broadcast from Durham. For once, people on Duke’s campus are excited and not about men’s basketball.
It is there that Notre Dame will play this weekend coming off the toughest of losses to Ohio State. The Irish will be facing a team trying to prove it’s for real and belongs with the best of college football. Plus, a raucous crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium likely will be waiting for them. Only they will be able to put a damper on the celebratory mood.
Here are the players who have gotten it done for the Blue Devils so far and will look to continue to do so against the Irish:
Passing
Riley Leonard: 67 for 99 (67.7%), 778 yards, 7.9 yards a pass attempt, two touchdowns
Rushing
Jordan Waters: 258 yards on 39 carries, 6.6 yards a carry
Jaquez Moore: 184 yards on 35 carries, 5.3 yards a carry
Peyton Jones: 65 yards on 18 carries, 3.6 yards a carry
Travis Bates: 40 yards on five carries, 8.0 yards a carry
Jaylen Coleman: 8 yards on three carries, 2.7 yards a carry
Receiving
Jalon Calhoun: 258 yards on 20 receptions, 12.9 yards a catch
Jordan Moore: 246 yards on 20 receptions, 12.3 yards a catch
Nicky Dalmolin: 108 yards on nine receptions, 12.0 yards a catch
Shamir Hagans: 101 yards on 11 receptions, 9.2 yards a catch
Jontavis Robertson: 24 yards on three receptions, 8.0 yards a catch
Touchdowns
Waters: seven
Leonard: four
Jo. Moore: two
Ja. Moore: two
Three tied with one
Tackles
Chandler Rivers: 27
Jaylen Stinson: 24
Dorian Mausi: 21
Tre Freeman: 21
Nick Morris Jr.: 19
Brandon Johnson: 19
Sacks
Aeneas Peebles: 1.5
Aaron Hill: 1.5
R.J. Oben: 1.5
B. Johnson: 1.0
Ryan Smith: 1.0
Kendall Johnson: 1.0
Interceptions
Myles Jones: two
Joshua Pickett: one
Mausi: one