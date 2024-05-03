Duke men’s basketball transfer Sean Stewart coming to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State keeps adding talented transfers under new coach Jake Diebler.

Former Duke power forward Sean Stewart is transferring to Ohio State. The Buckeyes just missed out before on Stewart, who is from the Orlando, Florida, area, so when he entered the portal, it was no surprise that Diebler, who had been Stewart’s main recruiter as an assistant coach, reached out quickly.

Stewart is a former five-star prospect from the 2023 class. The 6-foot-9, 227-pounder averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman but played sparingly behind the Blue Devils’ star frontcourt of Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell.

One of Stewart’s best games this last season came March 4, when he scored 12 points against North Carolina State, a team that eventually made it to the Final Four.

Stewart is the second 5-star prospect that Diebler has added to the roster during this portal window. Former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw is also joining the Buckeyes.

