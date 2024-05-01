Duke commit Khaman Maluach named to South Sudan’s Olympic training camp roster

Duke Blue Devils commit Khaman Maluach was among the 50 players named to South Sudan’s training camp roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The preliminary roster includes several other players from the group that claimed a berth in the Olympic Games by finishing as the top African team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, such as Wenyen Gabriel, Peter Jok, Carlik Jones and Marial Shayok.

The group finished 17th overall in the event and posted a 3-2 record.

In addition to Maluach, South Sudan also selected newcomers like Bol Bol, Makur Maker, Thon Maker and JT Thor, among others. The team will eventually reduce its roster to 12 players for the Games.

Congratulations to the 50-players who have been selected to the longlist for @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/OTed3oXWtH — South Sudan Basketball (@SSBFed) April 30, 2024

Maluach became the third-youngest player to play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup last year with South Sudan. He totaled eight points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in four games to help South Sudan claim its first berth in the Olympic Games.

The 7-footer is considered a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NBA draft as an international prospect born in 2006. He is highly touted for his size and versatility as a player who can shoot and defend, with his reported 7-foot, 4 1/2-inch wingspan and 9-foot, 8-inch standing reach.

South Sudan, whose president and assistant coach is Luol Deng, will open the Olympics in Group C, along with Serbia, the United States and a team still to earn a berth. The group will play its first game on July 28 and wrap up the group phase with the U.S. (July 31) and Serbia (Aug. 3).

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire