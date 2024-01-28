Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain discuss Blue Devils’ win vs. Clemson
Following Duke basketball’s win vs. Clemson, Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain provided their thoughts on the Blue Devils’ performance.
Following Duke basketball’s win vs. Clemson, Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain provided their thoughts on the Blue Devils’ performance.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
The Wizards are making a change.