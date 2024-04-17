Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach to leave Blue Devils, enter transfer portal

Jeremy Roach’s time with Duke basketball is done.

After four seasons with the Blue Devils, including two as a captain, Roach announced Tuesday his plans to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal for the possibility of using his fifth year of eligibility elsewhere.

"Thank you for a special four years. My experience at Duke has been unforgettable and made me a better person, leader and player," Roach said in a social media post.

"To Coach K, Coach Scheyer and all of my other coaches, teammates, managers and support staff: Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me become the best version of myself. I am forever grateful to be part of The Brotherhood."

During his time in Durham, Roach helped Duke win ACC regular-season and ACC Tournament championships and advance to the Final Four. He was one of the final ties to former coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last Duke team.

Roach averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as a Blue Devil. He also shot 35.5% from 3-point range. As a senior, Roach put together his best season yet, averaging 14 points on 42.9% shooting from beyond the arc, with 3.3 assists per game.

With guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster announcing their decisions to return, it seemed likely Roach would be finding a new home.

The Blue Devils also have the top-ranked recruiting class, headlined by Cooper Flagg, set to join head coach Jon Scheyer’s 2024-25 roster.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach to enter transfer portal