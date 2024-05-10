Late Duffy goal sends Derry second in Premier Division

Derry City moved up to second in the Premier Division with a narrow 1-0 victory against Bohemians.

Substitute Michael Duffy scored the only goal of a scrappy game as the Candystripes bounced back from successive draws.

They are now unbeaten in five games and are one point behind leaders Shelbourne.

Derry were unchanged from the dramatic draw against Shels on Monday, although they were able to welcome back the likes of Duffy and Patrick McEleney to the bench after time out with injuries.

It was a quiet first half at the Brandywell, as Derry struggled to break down Alan Reynolds' side, with Pat Hoban and Will Patching going close with half chances.

Former Candystripes striker James Akintunde squandered a good opportunity for Bohs at the other end, blazing over from close range.

It was a similarly sluggish start to the second period from the hosts and Brian Maher was called into action twice in quick succession on 63 minutes as he thwarted two efforts from Declan McDaid.

Patching missed a huge chance to break the deadlock for Derry on 84 minutes as he connected with a good cross but fired wide with a first-time strike.

Duffy's introduction made the difference however, as he marked his return from injury with the winner a minute later.

The midfielder had a shot blocked before the rebound came back to him and shifted the ball onto his right foot and drilled it through the legs of Kacper Chorazka for his third goal of the season.

Derry will now look forward to next Friday night's game against St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.