Dueling expert picks for Cardinals vs. Titans in Week 1

Week 1 is here and the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Tennessee Titans for their season opener.

The Titans are slight favorites in the game, playing in their home stadium and coming off an 11-5 season in which they went to the playoffs and won the AFC South.

They averaged more than 30 points a game last season.

The Cardinals just missed the postseason with an 8-8 2020 record. They bolstered their offense with Rodney Hudson, A.J. Green and James Conner, as well as adding J.J. Watt on defense.

It should be a fun, close game.

How will it play out?

Titans Wire managing editor Mike Moraitis and I give our picks below. Read on!

Cards Wire: Cardinals 37, Titans 31

I think it will be down to the wire, which has been the trend in these games between the two teams. But the Cardinals have a better defense and will get the two stops they need.

Titans Wire: Titans 37, Cardinals 34

I have this one as a high-scoring affair, with both teams dropping 30-plus points. In the end, I tend to believe the Titans' defense is slightly better than the Cardinals', so I'm giving the home team the edge in this one.

