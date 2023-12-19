Ducks now favored to land transfer from UCLA QB Dante Moore

The past couple of weeks have been good to the Oregon Ducks when it comes to the transfer portal, where they’ve landed former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, followed by Northwest Missouri State RB Jay Harris and Indiana OL Matthew Bedford.

It appears that trend is going to continue, with the Ducks now favored to land former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore in the portal as well. On Monday afternoon, 247Sports’ recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfon placed a Crystal Ball prediction for Oregon to pick up the former 5-star recruit who was committed to Oregon just a year ago.

Though the Ducks were able to land Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel earlier in the month, they still have tried to convince Moore to come to Eugene and develop under one of the best young offensive coordinators in the nation, selling the idea of waiting in the wing for a year with the promise of taking over one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football in 2025.

In terms of wins in the transfer portal, it would be hard to image a bigger victory for the Oregon Ducks at this point. With Heisman finalist Bo Nix heading off to the NFL, Lanning and the Ducks have the opportunity to land two of the best passers on the open market this offseason, setting up the team for as bright of a future as you could imagine.

Moore obviously has a history with Lanning and the Ducks, having been committed to Oregon for several months in the 2023 class. After OC Kenny Dillingham left Eugene to take the head coaching job at Arizona State, Moore decided to flip his commitment to UCLA, joining Chip Kelly in Los Angeles. Moore showed flashes of potential with the Bruins, but ultimately was plagued by freshman mistakes and ended up losing the starting job. In all, he threw 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in nine games.

After a successful visit over the weekend in Eugene, we will see when Moore announces his decision. I was told over the weekend that it is expected as soon as this week.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire